Taimur’s way of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi

Taimur has always been in highlights more than other other celebs. As people love watching his activities, doesn’t matter what he do. Due to COVID-19 the celebrations for the festival Ganesh Chaturthi are not as loud compared to other years. People are celebrating in a very calm way, taking every possible precaution. And in this situation the unique Idea of a Lego Ganesha made by Taimur had to attract everyone’s attention. Here are the images shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan on her official Instagram handle as a post on the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, wishing for everyone’s health and safety.

Taimur made a Lego Ganesha, safe and sustainable way of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi

On this Ganesh Chaturthi, when people can not celebrate this year with a lot of people or in a loud way. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared some pictures of Lego Ganesha on her official Instagram handle, she wrote in her caption , “ Ganpati celebrations might be a little different this year.. but Tim made sure the festival was on point by making a beautiful Lego Ganesha for us. Wishing you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Praying for peace, everyone’s health and safety.” One of the picture had the Lego Ganesha made by him and the other picture was a close up of Taimur sitting cross leggedand with folded hands praying in front of the idol. People really loved the idea behind that and reshared that post, commenting how cute Taimur is and so many other cute wishes. Not only his fans but also some celebrities loved the concept and commented on the post. Aunt Karishma wrote , “ This is so lovely”. Famous designer Manish Malhotra commented with a heart emoticon, and so many other celebrities also showered their love on the post.

Also , last week Kareena and Saif confirmed that they are expecting another child. They said,” we are pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thankyou to all our well wishers for their love and support.