Supreme Court imposes Re 1 fine on Prashant Bhushan for committing contempt

SC imposes Re 1 fine on Prashant Bhushan for committing contempt. If he fails to pay on time, He may go under three months of Imprisonment. The Supreme Court pronounced its verdict today. He was convicted for contempt of court because of his two tweets against the judiciary. A Bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra pronounced its verdict against Bhushan, SC imposes Re 1 fine on Prashant Bhushan

ANI tweeted that “Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra assembles to read out the judgement with respect to the sentencing of lawyer Prashant Bhushan in the contempt case against him”

ANI also tweeted “Supreme Court imposes a fine of Re 1 fine on Prashant Bhushan. In case of default, he will be barred from practising for 3 years & will be imprisoned of 3 months”

SC says press conference by four SC Judges in January 2018 was wrong

SC says press conference by four SC Judges in January 2018 was wrong. Judges are not supposed to hold a press conference. Prashant Bhusan was convicted of his two tweets against the judiciary. Lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan, held guilty of contempt for his tweets criticizing Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and the Supreme Court, has been fined Re 1 by the top court.