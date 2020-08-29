‘Sunny Leone’ in the merit list of two colleges in Bengal.



Recently when the authorities of Ashutosh college in Kolkata printed the merit list, they saw the name of applicant number one was that of the Bollywood actor. And she was right on top because of her stupendous Class 12 board exams – 400 on 400.Fellow applicants were in splits at what was clearly a prank but college authorities were not amused. They filed a complaint with the cyber police at Kolkata Police headquarters, Lal Bazar, demanding they get to the bottom of this outrage. The actress Sunny Leone, however, tweeted merrily on Friday all the way from Los Angeles, US, where she lives. “See you all in college next semester!!! Hope you are in my class,” she said and followed that with three smileys.

This same incident repeated itself at Budge Budge College, 35 km from Kolkata. A candidate named Sunny Leone had applied there too for the same course but with poorer Class 12 marks, which is why her name appeared on the fifth page of the merit list.Police have registered a case on the basis of complaints and will begin a probe on Saturday. While Sunny Leone appearing in the lists is clearly a prank, it has exposed flaws in the online admission system. Anyone can apply with false information and punch it full of holes.

In the reply of Sunny Leone’s tweet One fan said: “The entire Kolkata will welcome you madam. I will quit my job and take admission again.”