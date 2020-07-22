St Louis couple point guns at the peaceful protesters. Couple have been charged with illegally use of weapon at the protesters outside their home. Couple said they had to defend themselves , they felt threatened.The couple have said they were within their rights to defend their property. But top prosecutor of St Louis, said their actions had created violence at peaceful protest.

Kim Gardner, who is the city’s first black circuit attorney , said “It is illegal to wave weapons in a threatening manner at those participating in non-violent protest, and while we are fortunate this situation did not escalate into deadly force, this type of conduct is unacceptable in St Louis.We must protect the right to peacefully protest, and any attempt to chill it through intimidation will not be tolerated,”

The couple’s legal counselor, Joel Schwartz, called The couple’s legal counselor, called press conference and said,”disheartening as I unequivocally believe no crime was committed”

Missouri Governor Mike Parson has said that he was extremely prepared to exercise his pardon powers if prosecutors brought criminal charges in the case.

On Friday, the couple showed up at a virtual Trump campaign event. Earlier, Mr Trump told news site Townhall that “They want to prosecute these people, it’s a disgrace.”

As indicated by a police report on the incident , the couple said a large group of people had broken through an iron gate marked with “No Trespassing” and “Private Street” signs. One of the protest leaders said, the gate was already open and protesters didn’t damage it.

last month,lawyers Mark and Patricia McCloskey also pointed guns on justice protesters marching through the grounds of their $1.15m mansion.The McCloskeys was charged of fourth-degree assault.

the Republican told a local radio station last week, “I don’t think they’re going to spend any time in jail,”