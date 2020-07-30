Southern California strike by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake hit the Pacoima area in Southern California early Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. USGS said “The quake hit at about 4:30 a.m. The tremor was focused 1.3 miles from Pacoima and 1.4 miles north-upper east of San Fernando.”

The Los Angeles Fire Department said there were no early reports of huge harm or injury.

Mayor of Los angeles said on twitter “A magnitude 4.2 earthquake based in the San Fernando valley shook L.A. at 4:29 a.m. Our LAFD has conducted its routine assessment for any damage in the city. No reports of significant damage or injury.”

LAPD statement about 4.2 magnitude earthquake

The Los Angeles Police Department additionally said its frameworks were unaffected.”Yes, we felt it too,” said a tweet from the department. “A reminder, when an earthquake does happen, please don’t call 9-1-1 unless you have an emergency.”

A solid shaking was felt over the San Fernando Valley area.

Carlos Garcia, a resident lives in Pacoima. Like many who felt the shaking, he was sleeping at the time.

“We were woken up by the earthquake,” said Garcia. “When I woke up, I just felt the jolt. Got up, checked on the family. Everyone was ok.”

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it immediately implemented its post-earthquake protocols, with fire department vehicles and helicopters patrolling its 470 square-mile jurisdiction to look for damages or residents experiencing emergencies. No damage or injuries were immediately reported.

“The LAFD has stated that the systematic survey of the City of Los Angeles by ground and air, and is pleased to report that no major infrastructure damage was noted by our personnel in the City of Los Angeles, and that there has been no loss of life or serious injury that we can directly attribute to the (magnitude) 4.2 earthquake,” spokesman Nicholas Prange said.