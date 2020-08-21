South Africa: Faf du Plessis and his wife Imari blessed with 2nd child, Share pics

South Africa: Faf du Plessis and his wife Imari have been blessed with 2nd child. Faf du Plessis shares pics writing ” Welcome Zoey to this wonderful world.we will love you unconditionally”. Faf du Plessis says she took birth on his lucky number date 18 and they welcomed their child on 18/08/2020. He and his wife have decided to name their daughter Zoey du Plessis.

Faf du Plessis is one of the best cricket players at present for the team South Africa. He also plays for Chennai super king in Indian Premier League (IPL)

Faf Du Plessis had married his long-time girlfriend Imari Visser in 2013 at Kleine Zalze. They were blessed with their first daughter, Amelie, in 2017.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis Shares Pics announcing about “Zoey”

Du Plessis announced on social media about the birth of his daughter “Zoey”

Faf du Plessis posted on Instagram along with the caption and a picture with his wife. “The Miracle of a new life coming into this world makes me stop and just be in awe of creation and how perfectly and wonderfully we are created. Welcome Zoey to this wonderfull world. We will love you unconditionally and I will protect with everything I have . Love you,”

Faf Du Plessis and Lungi Ngidi will join Chennai super kings on September 1. CSK had a 6-day training camp at the MA Chidambaram stadium which started on August 15. The team will leave for Dubai on August 21 from the city