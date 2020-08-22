Soorarai Pottru will be releasing directly on OTT



Soorarai Pottru: The film directed by Sudha Kongara was going to release in the month of April in theatres but it couldn’t due to lockdown (COVID-19) imposed by the government. Now it has been revealed that the movie is going to be released on OTT on October 30. That’s not the first Tamil movie to be released on OTT directly but it is the first big budget Tamil film that is skipping theatrical release.

Soorarai Pottru is an upcoming 2020 Tamil language biopic dramafilm directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Suriya Shivakumar and Guneet Monga, under their respective banners 2D entertainments and Sikhya Entertaimemt. The film is based on events during the life of Air Deccan founder G.R Gopinath.

Amazon Prime have secured it’s streaming rights bu giving whopping amount. With this Soorarai Pottru becomes the third film to have a direct release on OTT in the history pf Tamil Cinema. The official twitter handle of Amazon Prime video announced the news on Ganesh Chaturthi. The post read .” Fasten your seat belts everyone #sooraraipottruonprime premiering October 30.”

Further Suriya also confirmed by tweeting:



Suriya, in a statement, said, “The moment I heard the script from Director Sudha, I was sure it has to be told and I wanted to produce this film under 2D Entertainment. Essaying Capt. Gopinath’s character came to me as a challenge, but we are very proud of our final product! I am glad that audiences across the world will be able to watch Soorarai Pottru, on Amazon Prime Video from their homes in these unprecendented times. This film is our labour of love and I am happy that it will now entertain the global audience.”

The director of the film, Sudha Kongara said, “Directing Suriya is a joy. He was my first and last choice for the role of Capt. Gopinath. Premiering the film on Amazon Prime Video is a novel experience and am looking forward to it. It’s exciting for a content creator to know that a wide variety of people are going to be watching this film, across the world.”