Sooraj Pancholi said good bye to instagram

on Saturday, actor Sooraj Pancholi wrote in his stories, “See you Instagram! Hopefully will see you someday when the world is a better place. I need to breathe #Suffocated.” Sooraj has deleted all but one Instagram post, marking his 28th birthday in 2018. It seems to be that he is being fed up by all the accusations of people and media of being somewhere involved in the death of the Sushant Rajput and his one-time manager Disha Salian. However, Sooraj and his family have denied any connection with their deaths, and also they have filed a complaint regarding the same. Sooraj says that he never met Disha. He seems to be frustrated or suffocated as he says in his stories.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has troubled so many celebrities, his death has affected many actors directly or indirectly. This has been in the market for a while that Sooraj Pancholi had some connection with both Sushant’s and his one-time manager Disha’s death. Whereas according to Sooraj he never met Disha, so He can’t be involved in this case. In an earlier interview, Sooraj said that his mother was really worried about him when she heard about all this stuff going viral. He said, “My mother thinks that I’m going to harm myself. And she has spoken to me a couple of times. Even after Sushant’s death, she spoke to me saying, ‘Sooraj, whatever it is, if there’s anything in your heart please come and talk to us. Don’t be quiet.’ I’m not a very talkative person when it comes to my problems. I don’t discuss with my family because I know they’re stressed because of me.”

on Friday Sooraj’s father, Aditya Pancholi also commented about the situation. He said, “One foolish guy posted and all this major media picked it up and made it into an issue. This is not fair. Everyone has to be responsible, we had to go through so much pain.” He added, “I am not on social media but they are trolling Sooraj that he is a ‘murderer’. This is the reason he had to turn his comments off. What is this?”

besides, Aditya Pancholi said that Kangana Ranaut shout returns her Padma Shree as now her theory behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is disapproved.

Sooraj and his mother, Zarina Wahab have disapproved of the reports saying he had any connection with Disha or he threw a party one night before Sushant’s death. They have declined all these reports stating such statements.