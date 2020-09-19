Sonic The Hedgehog 2 returns with Colleen O’Shaughnessy! and everything fans need to know

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Updates: Every kid’s dream is to see their favorite video game characters come to life. In recent years, many movies have been released based on the video game sagas. However, one movie really stands out. Sonic The Hedgehog first hit screens in 2014. Since then, fans and critics have welcomed him with open arms. The film grossed nearly $ 310 million worldwide, making it an instant success. What’s more, the franchise plans to return with a sequel!

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Release Date

Paramount Pictures has yet to give us a release date. However, many sources are expecting the announcement to appear soon as they have dropped the trailer already. Paramount first acquired the character rights in 2017 and has released the film since then. Moreover, the coronavirus pandemic has taken over the world in its grip. There are production delays worldwide, and worst of all, the epidemic is showing no signs of slowing down. Due to the epidemic, the film may be released in 2020.

Cast Sonic The Hedgehog 2

The heroes of the second film will most likely remain the same as in the first. The four protagonists of the first film will return. Colleen O’Shaughnessy will likely vote for Tails. Meanwhile, many sources suggest Natasha Rothwell and Adam Pally will return. Tails will play a much more important role in the upcoming film. This significant change could, in turn, mean that others can help O’Shaughnessy on Tails’ side.

Story line:

The first film revolves around Sonic, who, as the name suggests, is a hedgehog. He is from an alien world, where he was raised by the talking owl Long Claw. However, when attacked by the Echidn tribe, Sonic is forced to descend to earth. The film shows Sonic’s life on Earth. Being a teenager is very difficult, and living here Sonic faces many challenges. However, his biggest battle is against Dr. Ivo Robotnik. This doctor, like many others, is determined to make history. He tries to use Sonic’s powers to run his machines.

Despite many setbacks, Sonic was finally able to defeat Dr. Ivo Robotnik and banish him to a planet full of giant mushrooms. The film ends on a great note. Tom and his wife finally allow Sonic to move in with them. Sonic continues to live in their attic where he uses his powers to improve humanity!

Plot:

Sonic the Hedgehog is a fantastic film. The filmmakers had plans for a sequel while working on the film. In the new film, perhaps more attention will be paid to Dr. Ivo Robotnik. The cunning doctor can find a way to return to earth from the Land of mushrooms. This development of events could further lead to a series of fights between him and Sonic. However, this is just speculation. We need to wait for new leaks to better understand the plot of the upcoming movie!

That’s all for today! Do not worry; we will keep you updated with new news. Until then, keep reading with us