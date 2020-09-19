Someone Has to Die Season 1: Release Date, Cast, Storyline

Getting bored from seeing regular web series on Netflix, now seek something new to watch that gives you a full dose of entertainment, suspense, and thrill? If yes, then you will love to hear that very soon Netflix gives you a fabulous gift in the form of web series, i.e. Someone Has to Die.



Advertisement

Someone Has to Die is a forthcoming Spanish web television series directed by Manolo Caro, and the creator of the series The House of Flowers. The series took place in Spain in the 1950s and consists of three episodes, which revolve around a conservative and traditional society during the Franco regime, “where appearances and family ties play an important role”.



Advertisement

Someone Has to Die Season 1 Release Date

We are pleased to state that production for the thriller series has been completed. Late, Netflix, similarly, set its release date. So this thriller web series is published for the viewers on the Netflix streaming program on 16 October 2020. So, if you have any plan for Oc 16, 2020, then postpone it to the next day.



Star Cast of Someone Has to Die Season 1

In Someone Has to Die Season 1, you will adore seeing the new faces.

Carmen Maura

Ernesto Alterio

Juan Carlos Vellido

Ray Dávila

Carlos Cuevas

Cecilia Suárez

Manuel Morón

Pilar Castro

Eduardo Casanova

Ester Expósito

Mariola Fuentes

Alejandro Speitzer

Isaac Hernández

Ernesto Alterio

The storyline of Someone Has to Die Season 1

Someone Has To Die Season 1 is the story of Alguian Tyne Qui Moir starts when a young man, after being summoned by his parents, must return home from Mexico to meet his fiancé, but when he returns with Lazaro(a mysterious ballet dancer), people get surprised. Somebody Has To Die will shows you the several issues of traditionalism, family, change, and different things in society.



Everything that you will see in the series happens in 1950s Spain, in a traditionalistic and mythical society where appearances and family relations play an important role. The main lead of the series presents a new register with this new work, representing reality and a social problem from very different perspectives. According to the storyline, this web series would be a great message for society.

Manolo Caro stated that his role in Someone Has to Die Season 1 “Alguien tiene que morir is a wonderful challenge, my first project in Spain and the first outside comedy, which I was very nervous about. Having this cast is a dream that came true and makes everything easier. I was very excited to start and now it’s a reality,”.

