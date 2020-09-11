Sivakarthikeyan’s Tamil Doctor Release Date, Cast, Spoilers, Trailer, & Teaser- Where to Watch?

Many movies after March started to skip the theatre release and opted for OTT release instead. This is pretty obvious because of the pandemic situation in the country and the world overall. Many south movies have skipped the theatre release and have sold the film’s rights to OTT platforms. This has given a massive height and boost to the OTT platforms. Another south movie, “Doctor,” walks the same path and will be released on the OTT platform. So let us get to know more about the film.

Tamil Doctor Release Date

“Doctor” will be released on the 30th of October on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. The makers have the movie have decided to skip the theatre release and follow the digital release. This is a brilliant move by the movie makers since it makes the film reach the audience on a broader base. And it is also helping the movie get an equal number of views or even more because of the digital release.

Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor Cast & Story

– Sivakarthikeyan

– Priyanka Arul Mohan

– Yogi Babu

– Tony

-Vinay

– Archana

– Nelson Dilip Kumar: Director

– Sivakarthikeyan: Producer

– Kotapdi J Rajesh: Producer

-Anirudh Ravichander: Music Director

-Vijay Kartik Kannan: Cinematography

Tamil Movie Doctor Story & Trailer

The movie is a Tamil action comedy movie. The first song of the film is already out for the audience to enjoy. However, the primary plot of the movie or storyline has not been revealed as of now. The team has, by far, only realized the cast and crew of the film. There are a few photos of the sets and a few stills out of the film, but there is no word on the film’s plot. But since it stars the south’s most sufficient actors, we’re expecting the movie to be a blast for the audience. From the looks of it, we can already see that it looks promising enough. So in the meantime, we can enjoy the first song out of the movie and wait for more details to be released.

Conclusion

Sivakarthikeyan’s “Doctor” will skip the theatre release and will be having a digital release. On the 30th of October, the movie will release on the Amazon Prime platform. The film’s lot or storyline has not been out yet, but the first song is released for the audience’s entertainment. We’re waiting for any more news on the plot and extra details. So stay tuned to World Ire if you’re interested to learn more about the entertainment sector.