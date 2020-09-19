Shia Sunni conflicts in Pakistan

Thousands of supporters of an extremist group protested in Karachi Pakistan last week. After a televised speech of a Shia preacher was deemed abusive towards Islamic figures. The rallies continued for two days. Sectarian conflicts in Pakistan are not new, it’s been there for decades, But nowadays extremist groups have social media at their disposal. Explain that thousands of people took to the streets in Karachi for anti-Shiaprotest. With this, there was a possibility of riots in the country. Already the discussion on the demonstration on social media intensified. People are sharing posts, photos, and videos. Meanwhile, slogans of ‘Shia Kafir’ are being raised and the banner of terrorist organization Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan is being hoisted. The organization is notorious for killing Shias.

Human Rights Concern

Human rights activists in Pakistan have expressed grave concern over recent rhetoric by Sunni groups against Shia Muslims in the country. Human rights activists in Pakistan say there has been an increase in blasphemy cases across the country in recent times, mostly involving Shia Muslims. Shia Muslims in Pakistan are under intense pressure these days from extremist Sunni groups.

Concerns are being raised that Pakistan could move towards sectarian violence in the wake of growing blasphemy allegations against Shia Muslims. “This is an extraordinary increase in tension,” Mehdi Hassan, chairman of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan told, we are concerned that sectarian violence could escalate in the country.” Human rights groups have also criticized the government for not doing enough to curb the activities of sectarian groups. Some of these organizations have been banned by the Pakistani government. According to toAsad Iqbal Butt, a senior official at the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, authorities are not taking any steps to curb the activities of extremist groups. “Things are getting dangerous,” Butt said. Not just for Shia’s but for all other minority communities. The government has turned a blind eye to sectarian organizations. These organizations are engaged in hate speech against Shia Muslims as well as other religious minorities.

Accusations of blasphemy According to human rights organizations, at least 40 blasphemy cases were registered in Pakistan inAugust alone. According to the country’s Independent Human RightsCommission, most of the cases were registered against Shia Muslims, who were accused of blasphemy at their religious gatherings. A huge rally was held by Sunni organizations in the southern city and commercial center of Karachi onFriday. Thousands of people attended the rally and chanted anti-Shiaslogans, including “Shia are infidels” or “Shia Kafir”.

Shia Sunni History

Sunnis and Shias follow the faith and practice from the Quran and the life of the Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H) and both agree on most of the fundamentals of Islam. The differences came to some historical events, ideological, and leadership issues.

The first and major difference started after the death of Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H) in A.D. 632. The issue was who would be the caliph – the “deputy of God” – in the absence of the prophet. While the majority agreed with Abu Bakr, one of the prophet’s closest companions, a group of minority elected for his son-in-law and cousin – Ali. This group said that Ali already was appointed by the prophet to be the political and spiritual leader of the Muslim community. Due to this conflict, those Majority of Muslims who put their faith in Abu Bakr came to be called Sunni and those who trusted in Ali came to be known as Shia.

Althoughthe Shia-Sunni conflict is centuries old in terms of Islam, but Shia-Sunni tensionsin Pakistan peaked in the 1980s in the wake of the revolution in Iran and thentensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia. Sunni groups have accused Shiitesof insulting some of the Prophet’s closest associates in theirgatherings. It is also clear that the past decade has seen an increase inattacks on Shia Muslims by militant Sunni groups in Pakistan.

Men Shot in broad daylight

SaeedRaza Naqvi was shot dead in Islamabad, Pakistan. This incident is beinglinked to the ongoing anti-Shia movement in the country. Earlier, KaiserImran was killed in Kohat and Okra’s procession was also attacked. Actually, Shia and Sunni communities have been against each other in Pakistanfor a long time. There are thousands of people on the streets for evenanti-Shia demonstrations. There is a campaign going on social mediatoo. Two motorcycle-borne assailants carried out the incident in front ofthe bank’s Coral Branch. These men came to Naqvi and shot at PointBlanc. After escaping the heart-breaking incident, both of themescaped. Naqvi was immediately rushed to the Pakistan Institute ofMedical Sciences (PIMS) hospital where he died during treatment. Peopleare angry about the incident and started trending on social media.