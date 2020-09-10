Sex Education season 3 story: what we expect from the next set of episodes

– Advertisement –

Series creator and writer Laurie Nunn was hard at work on the script for a third season well before Netflix renewed the Series

In a meeting with LADbible, Nunn touches on the tight working schedule for the Series, noting the writing process of another year before affirmed renewal is a standard part of how TV production functions. When asked about the prospect of future tales, Nunn said, “that I love writing these characters. It is such a major ensemble and I feel that the theme of the show — in relation to it being about relationships and sex — it really simply offers up endless story opportunities.”

Sex education season 2 pivoted away from the focus on Otis and instead chose to lend almost equal time to the wonderfully diverse characters around him. The web newest queer icon Eric (Gatwa) benefited the most out of this change in show arrangement, allowing for a nuanced and moving insight into the conflicts of a young black queer man. His fame clearly has not gone without notice, since the teaser movie for its third season is largely focused on the potential of his blooming romance with his former bully Adam.

While remaining tight-lipped on the sex Education season 3 story, Butterfield said to Digital Spy that he is “really happy” with the first episode which”it did not go where I anticipated it to. He added: “Several things have changed. I am excited.” We are also firmly with him when he says, “I need more of Otis and Maeve.” The will-they-won’t-they connection was frustratingly left Otis leaving a drunk romance on Maeve’s answerphone, just as she seems to be falling for neighbour, Isaac.

Eric is not the only student with love on the mind, of course. The classic will they, won’t they?’ The dance between Otis and Maeve (Mackey) seems set to come to a head. The somewhat divisive closing scenes of season two saw Otis confess his love to Maeve at a voicemail, just for this to be deleted from Maeve’s new love interest before she could listen to it.

While some fans are critical of this story conquer as an artificial extension of the character’s ongoing love dilemma, the show’s producer shrugs off any potential backlash. In a chat with BT, Ben Taylor states”I think shoes will probably be thrown at screens. In a good way. I really like being de ***ed off in the things. You believe you desire it, but you do not”.

You will find more threads comprising the supporting cast which needs to be picked up in Sex education season 3. Jean ends season two with a newfound admiration for emotional intimacy with her on-again, off-again spouse Jakob thanks for her friendship with Adam’s newly divorced mother Maureen. Elsewhere, many students are currently grappling with revelations in their identity and place in the world since they face the realities of sexual assault injury, non-conventional identities and the looming prospects of the future.

