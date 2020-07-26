Seattle Protests: Police, protesters Clash, Vandalized Stores

On Sunday, during a peaceful Seattle protests, a large protest turned out to be violent. Somehow police and protestors clashed and vandalized many stores. Authorities state two individuals were arrested and some cops were harmed on Sunday evening when an enormous dissent turned violent in Seattle.

police said a different, bat-wielding group appeared and started vandalizing organizations and harming officers with firecrackers.

At any rate twelve Seattle cops were harmed, with one requiring treatment at a hospital, while the brutal gathering of protesters additionally caused “a significant amount of property damage to government buildings and private businesses,” the Seattle Police Department said in a news discharge. Two protesters were caught.

Police tweeted that two regions were vandalized with broken windows and said dissenters focused on one region by throwing “a device into the lobby that ignited a small fire.” The fire was immediately doused. “These are criminal acts, not peaceful protests,” the department tweeted, advising residents to avoid downtown.

Demonstrators went from Westlake Park to the Municipal Courthouse and then headed back north to the West Precinct…leaving behind a trail of property destruction. These are criminal acts, not peaceful protests. pic.twitter.com/7GYkDxAg9s — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 20, 2020

“We are aware of the developments and are actively monitoring the situation,” Tara Lee, a spokesperson for Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D),

Police said protesters threw rocks and bottles and at least one officer was transported to a hospital.

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said “In the spirit of offering trust and full transparency, I want to advise you that SPD officers will be carrying pepper spray and blast balls today, as would be typical for events that carry potential to include violence,

What actually happened in Seattle Protests ?

Around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, a peaceful gathering of dissenters started walking from Westlake Park, police said. The recognizable chants of “No justice! No peace!” that have been yelled across the nation since George Floyd passed on in Minneapolis police care in late May resounded again in Seattle.

But about three hours after the march started, the department said a second group showed up “carrying baseball bats” and began to break windows and spray-paint buildings while walking down Fifth Avenue.

police said in the news release that “Multiple officers were injured by the fireworks thrown at them. Two of the officers suffered lacerations and abrasion injuries while a third officer sustained burns to his neck area and needed to be treated by the Seattle Fire Department. He was later transported to the hospital.”