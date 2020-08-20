Why Saudi Arabia says No Israel deal without Palestinian peace ?

Saudi Arabia says No Israel deal without Palestinian peace. But Donald Trump assumes that Saudi Arabia should follow UAE-Israel deal. US President Donald Trump said that he assumes Saudi Arabia to follow a peace deal which was signed between Israel and the United Arab Emirates a week ago. After that, The emirates may be allowed to purchase U.S. F-35 jets. These are the one of the most advanced fighters in the world.

On Wednuesday, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal stated that, no agreements with Israel without a two-state solution acceptable to Palestinians.

Saudi Arabia says that they will not follow the deal signed by United Arab Emirates (UAE) in developing diplomatic ties with Israel till they deal with Palestinian peace.

On Wednesday, Prince Faisal said while visiting Berlin. “Peace must be achieved with the Palestinians” based on peaceful accords as a pre-condition for any standardization of relations, “Once that is achieved all things are possible,” he added,

Trump Statement on UAE-Israel Deal

“It’s under review,” Trump said, “but they made a great, a great advance in peace of the Middle East.”

“I see a lot of countries coming in fairly quickly,” he said of the Israel-UAE deal. “And when you have them all in, ultimately Iran will come in, too. There’ll be peace in the Middle East. That’ll be nice. Iran will be very much neutralized.”