Sanjana Sanghi says , “ can not entertain this right now” on Rhea’s comment on MeToo case.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s co-star of Dil Bechara to the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty claims, Sanjana said that Rhea had nothing more to add. Rhea claimed that Sanjana’s late response to MeToo’s claims leveled against Sushant Singh Rajput had troubled the actor and ‘started the pressure’ on him. “To be honest, No, as a woman, I have said more than everything,” Sanjana replied in an interview on Saturday, adding, “I literally cannot entertain that right now. I have said everything in over 25 interviews. I have nothing new to say.”

Rhea claimed that Sanjana’s MeToo case allegation on Sushant pressurized him.

Sushant was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai. According to Mumbai police, Sushant did suicide on the other hand CBI inquiry was been asked by his family members and fans, saying that it was a murder. Truth is still hidden and CBI is investing the case.

The MeToo allegations against Sushant have also been under the focus, with Sanjana often asked questions about it when she promoted Dil Bechara.

“I feel the MeToo allegations are what started the pressure. He believed someone was behind it. He used to refer to the people as ‘them’. I don’t know who they are. He believed someone was behind Sanjana Sanghi,” Rhea Chakraborty had told NDTV.

Demanding to know why it took Sanjana so much time to clear up the allegations, she had said, “Sanjana Sanghi had alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput harassed her, and those #MeToo allegations haunted him. Sanjana hadn’t given any clarification, she finally came out 1.5 months later, but that destroyed Sushant’s mental sanity. Later, Sushant had to come out and reveal their personal chats himself.”

She also responded to Sanjana’s claim that she was in the US, which delayed her reaction. “Wherever she [Sanjana Sanghi] was, be it America or anywhere on Earth, she would have had Google. Every budding actor checks news about them. So, did she not know about such a big piece of news?”