SAMSUNG Galaxy Note 20 is going to be launched in India LIVE on August 25 at 12 noon, on Samsung India YouTube channel.

Key features

Click to CollapseDesignTimeless design in premium colors, including the Mystic Bronze with its new Haze texture that highlights the fine craftsmanship.

S Pen and Samsung Notes

S Pen and Samsung Notes are like a computer suite in your hand. Create pro documents by exporting to Microsoft Word and Powerpoint, and get your work done anywhere and on time.





Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specifications

Link to Windows

Link Galaxy Note20 with your Windows 10 PC to discover the true convenience of interacting with your mobile phone’s apps directly from your PC. With Your Phone apps, you can even pin your favorite apps to Taskbar or Start Menu for quick and easy access.

Sync to Microsoft one note

Reach a new level of efficiency with real-time sync of Samsung Notes in Outlook and OneNote. Write a note using your S Pen on Galaxy Note20, see it right away in Outlook, and send by email.

Pro Grade video

Get powerfully creative with pro-level 8K video. Edit with pro-level effects, set your desired frame rate, and use the amazing micon a pair of Bean earbudsfor crystal-clear audio.

Hyper-fast Processor

Experience the power of seamless multi-tasking, with Samsung’s latest processor delivering hyper-fast performance.



All day intelligent battery ( include if 5g is not available)

Canvas’ battery isn’t just big. It’s also smart, optimizing your battery based on how you use your apps. Get the confidence of a day’s worth of use on a single charge.