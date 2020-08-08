Salman Khan’s new film Tiger 3 , Will Prabhu Deva direct third instalment of the Tiger franchise ?

Salman Khan’s new film Tiger 3 , Its huge news for Salman Khan’s fans that His new film Tiger 3 has been confirmed. Its going to be third instalment of the Tiger franchise. Tiger 3 is going to be action-thriller movie as same for the previously two movies of Tiger franchise. Both of its franchise were hits before that. “Ek Tha Tiger” which came out in (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai which came in (2017).

The spending plan for this film is supposed to be more than 200 crores. “Ek Tha Tiger” and “Tiger Zinda Hai” took section in 200 and 300 crores. It is as yet a theory regarding who will be opposite Salman Khan in this film.

Will Prabhu Deva direct new film Tiger 3, third instalment of the Tiger franchise ?

The earlier two movies were directed by Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar individually. What’s more, it was reported that the two directors have dropped the movie from their kitty and the movie will fall into Prabhu Dheva’s kitty and he will direct the third part for this Yash Raj Films’ franchise film with Salman as the lead entertainer.

If these rumours do turn out to be true, then this will be Prabhu Dheva and Salman Khan’s fourth film together. Earlier Prabhu Dheva had first directed a Salman Khan film, Wanted which released in 2008.