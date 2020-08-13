Salman Khan’s Kick 2 Release date, Storyline of the script by Sajid Nadiawala

Salman Khan’s Kick 2 Release date: Salman Khan’s Kick 2 has brought joy to his fans after The Writer Sajid Nadiadwala locked up the script for Salman khan and Jacqueline Fernandez. On 11 August, It was officially announced by Taran Adarsh on twitter that “IT’S OFFICIAL… Sajid Nadiadwala locks the script of Kick2 today… Announces the principal cast of Kick2 on jacqueline Fernandez’s birthday today… Kick2 to star Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez… Announcement…”

we all are familiar with Salman khan’s first part of the Franchise. It was a blockbuster hit for Salman khan. Now the Second Franchise is ready for shooting. Entire information was not revealed yet but it is expected that shooting is to be started when this pandemic comes in control.

Kick is a 2014 Indian Hindi-language action film produced and directed by Sajid Nadiadwala under his Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner. It is an official remake of the 2009 Telugu film of the same name. The film stars Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The screenplay was adapted by Nadiadwala and Chetan Bhagat. The film released on Eid-Ul-Fitr 25 July 2014 in about 5,000 screens worldwide.

What Can We Be Expect about Salman Khan’s Kick 2 Release date?

It was revealed from some of our sources that Salman Khan’s Kick 2 will be released after the release of Tiger 3 that could be possibly released somewhere in 2022. we all know that Salman Khan is ready for his one more film which is scheduled to be released in the next year till Diwali “Radhe”. So, It can be expected that Salman khan kick 2 would be releasing somewhere between 2021-22. Salman khan is almost ready to give back to back movies to his fans.

Kick 2: Cast, Plot, Storyline of the script

Sajid Nadiadwala has confirmed that the script for Kick 2 has been locked. The film will feature Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles.

Earlier, various publications had reported that Kick 2 was shelved as the makers had not settled on an idea for the film. Frequent collaborators Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan had then announced a different project titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, to be released in 2021.

Kick 2 is reportedly gearing up for the 2021 release. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. Previously, in an interview, Sajid said, “I had gone to his place and he asked me, how much are you ready (to start the film). I said I have written one draft (of the script) and need at least three to six months to re-write the draft. So, I will be ready by Eid with the script.”