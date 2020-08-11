Russia Made First Covid-19 Vaccine, His Own Daughter vaccinated: President Putin

Russia made First Covid-19 Vaccine, President Putin said during a video call conference with ministers. This morning, for the first time in the world, a vaccine against the new coronavirus was registered” in Russia, President Vladimir Putin announced On Tuesday. Russia becomes the first country to made the coronavirus vaccine. No other country has announced the vaccine of Coronavirus till yet. India has to announce about phase second on 15 august about Covaxin.

How President Putin Announces Russia Made First Covid-19 Vaccine ?

President Putin said “Russia has developed the first vaccine offering “sustainable immunity” against the coronavirus, “One of my daughters had this vaccine. I think in this sense she took part in the experiment,” Putin said.

Russia has been working hard to quickly develop a coronavirus vaccine since pandemic started and also told before this month that it hoped to launch mass production within weeks and turn out “several million” doses per month by next year.

The World Health Organization a week ago encouraged Russia to follow guidelines, rules and go “through all the stages” important to build up a protected antibody.

The pandemic has seen an extraordinary assembly of financing and exploration to hurry through an immunization that can protect billions of people around the world.