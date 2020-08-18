Russia is in talks with India to produce Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V. Russia keen to produce Covid-19 vaccine in India, says Kirill Dmitriev CEO of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund behind Sputnik V. In his first interview in India, Kirill Dmitriev says Russia is in touch with Indian regulators and also to produce the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in India as soon as possible.

Kirill Dmitriev, the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, says “Moscow is keen to manufacture Covid vaccine Sputnik V in India.” India is interested in Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine that became the world’s first registered vaccine for Coronavirus.

Russia became the first country to register the first vaccine that may cure coronavirus.

Kirill Dmitriev statement during an interview says India to produce Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V

Kirill Dmitriev r said “We have great cooperation with India, Indian scientists and Indian manufacturers. They understand our technology,”

“We saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi comment that India is open to manufacturing the vaccine in their country…India has already invested in the vaccine sector heavily with top companies and manufacturing capabilities already exist in India, hence Moscow is keen to manufacture Sputnik V in India,” Dmitriev said.

Our target is to inoculate 40 million people. We are working with twenty countries including India, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. We want to make this vaccine affordable and accessible with production partners around the world,” He added

“The vaccine is safe and reliable. I have been inoculated along with my entire family, including my 90-year old parents,” he said.

He maintained that the science behind the Sputnik V vaccine has been in the work for years.