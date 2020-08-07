Results of India’s Covaxin vaccine by 15 August: fact checks , phase 1 completed

Results of India’s Covaxin Vaccine, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) chief general Balram Bhargava said Bharat Biotech International Ltd and Zydus Cadila Ltd have finished stage first of clinical trials for their individual Covaxin vaccine applicants against COVID-19, only three weeks after the two companies began human dosing of the inoculation shots against the fatal respiratory sickness. To find out Results of India’s Covaxin, It has completed phase 1 and started the second phase study

Bhargava said at a press conference on Tuesday. “At present, we have three vaccines at different levels of clinical testing. The first one is the inactivated virus vaccine, which is the Bharat Biotech vaccine, which has completed its phase I study in 11 sites and has started its phase II study.

Similarly, for the DNA vaccine of Zydus Cadila, India has completed the phase I study and has embarked on phase II studies,”

Viral Message On Covaxin Vaccine

A message is becoming famous online via social networking media expressing that the vaccine against COVID-19 delivered by Bharat Biotech has gotten permission from the central government and will be accessible in the market from 15 August.

The message is viral with a letter from ICMR about fast-tracking the clinical trials of the vaccine.

While the letter from ICMR is original, the message is being shared without any context that there have been clarifications about it stating that 15 August is not a deadline for the launch of the vaccine.

Clarification about India’s Covaxin vaccine

The two drugmakers had gotten an endorsement from the drug controller general of India (DCGI) V.G. Somani for directing concurrent stage I and II phases, which contemplates the antibody’s healt6h and immunogenicity, which is the capacity to incite a resistant reaction in the body. The gesture permitted the organizations to begin the second stage without a complete investigation of information on the main stage.

As confusion ensued over the announcement, On 4 July, ICMR said on the statement that its process was exactly by the globally accepted norms to fast-track the vaccine development for diseases of pandemic potential wherein human and animal trials can continue in parallel.”

public health and bioethics researcher Anant Bhan said “These are pandemic times, and I know, everyone is compressing (trial) timelines. Some are wrapping up a phase, analyzing data, and then moving to the next phase. Others conducting a parallel phase I and II and they are overlapping with each other… They have to make sure they also monitor the safety in phase II and phase III,”