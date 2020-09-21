Releasing Date and Plot of Euphoria Season 2

Euphoria is a web series form HBO streaming in June 2019 and before it ends up all episodes, they have gathered amount of viewers who are observing each and every second of the web series. And Audience by end of the season is willing to see the next season of Euphoria.

This basically a story of one of the groups in the High School students. You will get experiences the value of friendships, love, identity with drawings of drugs, sex, or suffering from trauma at such a young age. Audiences had able to relate with the storylines and ready to look further season.

Euphoria Season 2 Release Update

By the end of the Euphoria Season 1, the official team has already announced in July 2019 that they will come up with the second season of Euphoria. They have planned to start work on the 2nd season but lately but due to COVID-19 it’s been stoped before even it starts. But you can expect that by 2021 you will get to watch the second season of Euphoria.

The trailer of Euphoria Season 2

Star Cast of Euphoria Season 2

Zendaya – Rue.

Hunter Schafer – Jules.

Nika King – Leslie.

Maude Apatow – Lexi.

Barbie Ferreira – Kat.

Jacob Elord – Nate.

Angus Cloud – Fez.

Eric Dane – Cal.

Algee Smith – Christopher.

Syndey Sweeney – Cassie.

Plot of Euphoria Season 2

As the last episode of Euphoria Season 1 has left with suspicious questions or curiosity to every viewer and thus you will get an answer in the 1st couple of episodes of Euphoria season 2. So in the second season, you will get to see Zendaya again, though in the trail you get glims of it, it means she might be alive or return as a ghost.

You would get a enhance the character of Zendaya and Rue and other female roles. According to the sources of Cychron, maybe Rue will get drugs which will lead to end up her life in the 2nd season. You will get to have a rollercoaster ride of emotions in the 2nd season of Euphoria.



Storm Reid who had played the role of Rue’s young sister had said that “Our whole show is for your own interpretation, and I did see the things where people ask me if she was deceased or not, or if she had relapsed in the last episode.”

