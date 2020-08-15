Reason behind MS Dhoni Announces Retirement, His career statistics,

Reason behind MS Dhoni announces retirement from International Cricket on Saturday. He played for 15 years for India. He is considered among the best player of team India. MS Dhoni announced retirement from test format in 2014. He has played 90 matches in test format having 6 century and one double century. His record speaks itself. He is not only a good batsman but also a best Wicketkeeper any team ever had. MS Dhoni has been one of the best wicketkeepers to play international cricket.

MS Dhoni announces Retirement

“Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired,” MS Dhoni wrote along with an Instagram post with a video.

Dhoni has scored 1617 runs in 98 T20Is at an average of 37.60, including two half-centuries. Dhoni, who had announced his retirement from Tests in 2014, has played 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is. In 350 ODIs, Dhoni has scored 10773 runs at an average of 50.57. He has 10 centuries and 73 fifties to his name

BCCI termed his Journey “End Of A Era”

“It is the end of an era. What a player he has been for the country and world cricket. His leadership

qualities have been something which will be hard to match, especially in the shorter format of the game. His batting in one-day cricket in his early stages made the world stand up and notice his flair and sheer

natural brilliance. Every good thing comes to an end and this has been an absolutely brilliant one. He has set the standards for the wicketkeepers to come and make a mark for the country. He will finish with no

regrets on the field. An outstanding career; I wish him the best in life.”

Jay Shah, secretary, BCCI, said, “MS Dhoni is one of the greats of the modern era. I understand it’s a

personal decision and we respect that. ‘Mahi’ as we all fondly refer to him, has had an exceptional career

in international cricket. His captaincy has been both inspiring and commendable. He is leaving the game

richer from the time he joined. I wish him all the very best for IPL and his future endeavours.”