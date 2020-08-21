Reason behind Fire At Hydroelectric Plant In Telangana, 9 stucked

There was fire At Hydroelectric Plant In Telangana. 9 people were stuck inside a hydroelectric plant in Telangana. The cause of the fire was a short circuit at the underground hydroelectric power station which is located at Srisailam’s dam.

19 people were on their shift when this fire broke out at unit one of the under tunnel powerhouse of the Srisailam hydroelectric plant. however, 10 people manage themselves to escape from there. 9 people got stuck including a division engineer, four assistant engineers, two junior plant attendants, and two others from Amara Raja Batteries.

Fire At Hydroelectric Plant In Telangana, Transco CMD Dr. Prabhakar statement

“As soon as the fire started, they tried to trip the units but that couldn’t happen. So we isolated the 400 KV input and all units were tripped,”

a short circuit at the underground hydroelectric power station located at Srisailam’s dam left bank is caused to have led to the fire, According to the reports.

“The project unit operates at multiple levels. Those in the control room are said to have managed to come out. Others at lower levels couldn’t come out because of the smoke. The current being switched off also hampered rescue and escape efforts,” said one official.

The rescue operation is underway by disaster response force, NDRF, who is currently trying to save those stuck inside. They are being guided by firemen from Atmakur Fire Station in Kurnool district.