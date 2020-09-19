Ragnarok Season 2 : Netflix Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Reviews & more

Ragnarok is a drama series and that was released earlier this year, The show was well received by the audience and it got good ratings from the critics too based on the notes in mythology that enchants us this series is a fantasy one. Netflix has renewed its Thor’s series Ragnarok for a second run. when the fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) were waiting for Thor love and thunder this series of the giant streaming platform came as a surprise package. Netflix has taken its unique take on Norse mythology in its Original series Ragnarok. The show also has the God of Thunder as its central character but in it, he doesn’t have the impressive physique of Chris Hemsworth as an Adult instead the show talks about a teenage boy who doesn’t even know that he is a deity. The series was initially meant to be sold as Thor meets scam though it has proved to be a good investment for Netflix as it has seemingly performed well as the fans liked it. The critics didn’t appreciate it that much yet as God answers to no one the same is for the streaming service. It doesn’t matter if the critics liked the show or not the renewal depends upon its success with the Fans, that’s the reason why it has been renewed for Season 2 so quickly.

Ragnarok Season 2 : Cast

Jonas Strand Gravli as Laurits Seier.

Theresa Frostad Eggesbo as Saxa.

Henriette Steenstrup as Turid Seier.

Synnove Macody Lund as Ran.

Emma Bones as Gry.

Gisli Orn Garoarsson as Vidar.

David Stakston as Magne Seier.

Herman Tømmeraas as Fjor.



Ragnarok Season 2 : Release Date

Ragnarok Season 2 as it is clear by now that it will officially return for the second season, We can expect the new episodes to return around the same time of the year 2021 as the first one, However the premier might face a delay due to the current condition around the world because of the pandemic. it would be interesting to see if it can expand beyond a total of six episodes in season 2 having only six episodes felt kind a short chapter if it happens it will give the writers sample space to explore a variety of topics and unique take on Norse mythology.

Ragnarok Season 2 : Story

Considering the first season we dont know if the daughter would be able to return it left the daughters fate hanging in an unknown state irrespective of the fierce Italian survived or not he is still a better option than a soda. The activist friend of magne was killed early in the season 1. It was an unfortunate drop where LGBT Characters are killed off to open the story for their straight counterparts the end of the first season of Ragnarok featured an epic fight between Thor Magne and the dog during the battle. A time had come up when it looked like our beloved hero would loose the fight. It resulted in finishing the paddle crabs the daughter also died with it, 2nd Season of Ragnarok should pickup right from where ended in the first season We expect that in upcoming chapter Magne will face the remaining giants. In the process you will develop the celestial heritage there have been side that suggests his brother is actually Loki if it is so we may get to see as new Evil at some point in the show.

