Queer Eye Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Here’s What We Know!

Queer Eye (also Called Queer Eye: Over a Makeover) is an American reality television series created by David Collins. The series was initially released on Netflix on February 7, 2018, and it’s a total of 47 episodes to date available for streaming. The fifth season of this show had made it on our screens on June 5, 2020. To the much delight of the fans, Queer Eye has been commissioned to get a renewal. Here’s what we know!

Queer Eye Season 6: Release Date! When will it happen?

It’s been verified that the series is up for renewal, and this was done in March via a tweet. The throw had started their filming procedure, but they needed to make it down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

As of this moment, it hasn’t been confirmed when the series is likely to make it into our screens.

The cast for season 6 of queer eye

The cast for season 6 will reunite, and we could see all of the members of Fab 5 coming back in season 6. If these five won’t return on display, the show won’t be the same, but thank God they are!

Antone Porowski Tan France Karamo Brown Bobby Berk Jonathan Van

Queer Eye season 6: Plot

The Fab Five is the name for the group of guys who lead the show, appearing in every episode giving up their expertise. The team consists of Karamo (an authority in culture), Tan (an expert in fashion), Jonathan (an expert in grooming), Bobby (an expert in interior design) and Antoni (an expert in cooking.)

