Public interest notice for Donald Trump: On this Sunday, August 23, Donald Trump tweeted from his official account. he wrote, “So now the democrats are using Mail Drop Boxes, which are a voter security disaster. Among other things, they make it possible fora person to vote multiple times. Also, who controls them, are they placed in Republican or Democrat areas? They are not COVID sanitized. A big fraud! ”

which now shows a note along with this tweet, which says, “this tweet violated the Twitter Rules about civic and election integrity. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest in the Tweet to remain accessible.

So now the Democrats are using Mail Drop Boxes, which are a voter security disaster. Among other things, they make it possible for a person to vote multiple times. Also, who controls them, are they placed in Republican or Democrat areas? They are not Covid sanitized. A big fraud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2020

Twitter said that the tweet made some misleading health claims that could potentially dissuade people from participating in voting. US President Donald Trump’s tweet on mail drop boxes received a public interest notice from twitter which said engagements with the tweet will be limited.

Earlier this month, Twitter and Facebook blocked a video shared by accounts linked to Trump for violating policies on coronavirus misinformation, leading the president to say that he was being unfairly censored.