Thousands of people protests in Germany over Coronavirus restriction. Thousands of people have gathered in Germany’s capital, Berlin to protest against restriction imposed to stop the coronavirus pandemic. They said restrictions including the wearing of facemasks violated their rights and freedoms.

Police separated the protesters and said coordinators had not looked after coronavirus hygiene guidelines. Around 45 cops were harmed during the end of the week protests in Berlin including a rally opposing coronavirus controls, police stated, as a littler protest was in progress on Sunday.

An aggregate of 133 people was arrested on Saturday, which saw thousands walk in a so-called “The end of the pandemic: freedom day” demo against coronavirus restrictions, police said.

The arresting people were for offenses including opposing cops, penetrate of harmony, and the utilization of unlawful images. Police said three officials required emergency clinic treatment.

Coronavirus cases in Germany

Germany has been less seriously infected by the pandemic than some European nations, yet cases are rising. On Friday it recorded in more than 900 new cases and seven passings. 211K cases are still confirmed in a country and 192K have been recovered.

What restriction that led Protests in Germany?

a large number of protesters approximately 20,000, many were not wearing masks or following social distancing rules, walked from the Brandenburg Gate on Saturday in front of a meeting on a wide road that goes through the city’s Tiergarten park, which drew around 20,000 individuals.

protesters held up placards promoting fear inspired notions, for example, “Corona, false alarm””, and there were chants of ” “we’re here and we’re loud because we are being robbed of our freedom.”

posters also read “we are being forced to wear a muzzle” and “natural defence instead of vaccination.”

Police have legal proceedings against protesters for not respecting virus hygiene rules.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn speaks during a press conference with the head of the Robert Koch Institute for disease control on the situation in Germany amid the new coronavirus pandemic on April 17, 2020 in Berlin. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / various sources / AFP)

On Saturday, Germany’s Health Minister Jens Spahn criticized the rally attendees on Twitter ” Yes, demonstrations should be allowed even amid the pandemic. But not like this.”

Physical distancing, health and safety rules and wearing protective face masks serve to protect everyone, Spahn said, adding that only “sense, perseverance and team spirit” will help overcome the pandemic