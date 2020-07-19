Protesters Rally At Mayor’s House A Day After Clashes With Police In Chicago

Protesters gathered on Saturday at Mayor’s House a day after clashed with the police on Friday in Chicago. In this dispute, At least 18 officers and at least four protesters injured. A group of large protesters gathered in Grant Park and tried to bring down a statue of Christopher Columbus.

Chicago Police told in a statement that 18 officers were badly injured in the protest after some people in the crowd used fireworks,rocks frozen bottles and other objects to attack officers. A portion of the harmed officials were taken to hospitals by paramedics for additional treatment and others were treated at the scene.

Statement From officials

Amika Tendaji, member of Black Lives Matter Chicago, said, “We cannot bodycam our way out of this. We cannot do any kind of reforms to get those people to act with humanity. They must be defunded.”

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) confirmed Saturday in a statement that it is investigating “numerous complaints” of police misconduct.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot Issues Statement

Mayor lori condemned protesters who assaulted police officers with frozen water bottles, rocks and fireworks, he said that reports of excessive force by officers were “unacceptable.”

here is what mayor lori lightfoot statement says..

It is my sincere hope that we can strike the right balance to ensure people can rightfully express themselves & their First Amendment rights, but do so in a way that does not put anyone’s physical safety at risk. That would be consistent with our long history of peaceful protest. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 18, 2020

“Hundreds took to the streets yesterday to express their First Amendment right to protest. I unequivocally support and will always fight for the rights of individuals to peacefully protest on any issue. The history and stories of the lives of Indigenous People here in Chicago need to be lifted up and celebrated. There is a dialogue that must be had to honestly confront the deeply ingrained history of racism and discrimination that has subjected Black, Indigenous and other communities of color in our city and our nation for too long.

“For several weeks, my team has been working to develop a plan to pursue that public conversation, and to engage in a comprehensive review of our public icons to identify which should change, and where we need new monuments and icons to be erected to ensure the full, robust history of our city is told.

The details of that plan are forthcoming, but please know that we hear and take seriously these questions.

“Unfortunately, last night, a portion of the protesters turned violent. A number of individuals came with frozen water bottles, rocks, bottles, cans and other gear to throw at officers. People in the crowd also threw fireworks and other incendiary devices at police, causing injury in several cases. These violent acts are unacceptable and put everyone at risk.

“There have also been several reports of excessive force by the police. These are also unacceptable.

” I have spoken to the director of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, and she has assured me that COPA stands ready to address these complaints and will ensure that each of these is dealt with and investigated. We will not spare any resources to do so. If you believe you have been mistreated by the police, then I urge you to file a complaint through COPA or by dialing 311.

“This is a difficult moment in our history. I know Chicagoans are frustrated and impatient for change. It is my sincere hope that we can strike the right balance to ensure people can rightfully express themselves and their First Amendment rights, but to do so in a way that does not put anyone’s physical safety at risk. That would be consistent with the long history of peaceful protest in our city.”