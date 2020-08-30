Prabhas Radhe Shyam Teaser and trailer release date: check details all you need to know

Prabhas Radhe Shyam Teaser: South’s superstar Prabhas now needs to finish the shooting of his deficient film Radhe Shyam, for which he has made all arrangements. Prabhas’ chief Krishna Kumar informed by sharing a post on social media platform which stated that Prabhas and Pooja Hegde are going to begin shooting for the film from Dubera. The shooting of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam will start in the second week of September, the film is being made under the pennant of TV-arrangement of UV Creations and Bhushan Kumar.

Due to the pandemic, Everything was stopped to prevent the spread of COVID. But, Everything is coming back on track slowly. Entertainment industry also started its work. Many films have been given permission to continue with their work under guidance to avoid COVID.

The shooting of TV serials began first.After this filmmakers came forward to start their works. Prabhas was shooting his film in Europe, when the lockdown was not done in the country, but as soon as the lockdown was imposed, the shooting of the film was interrupted.

Radhe Shyam Teaser Video

No official date is announced yet as the shooting of the film was stopped due to coronavirus. But, It is expected that Radhe Shyam Teaser Video will be arriving on Prabhas’s birthday on October 28. Shooting is going on for the teaser to be released soon. Fans are going crazy to get the details about casting and plots for the movie. we can only expect after the release of its teaser, then we will be knowing lead role actors and plot for the movie. His fans are very excited about his new film Radhe Shyam.

As we mentioned above, the shooting will be started on 7 september.

By sharing the post on social media, Radha Krishna Kumar wrote that we are very excited to start shooting for the film from Dubera.