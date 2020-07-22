Powerful M7.8 Alaska earthquake roll across seismic stations in North America

Powerful Alaska earthquake of a magnitude 7.8 occurred more than 100 km southeast of Perryville, Alaska, in the Alaskan Peninsula late Tuesday. It triggered a tsunami warning that sent residents escaping to higher ground before it was cancelled with no harming waves. Hundreds wore masks against the spread of the coronavirus as they gathered in shelters.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, this powerful earthquake was “the result of thrust faulting on or near the subduction zone interface between the Pacific and North America plates.”

the earthquake struck late Tuesday. It was centered in waters 65 miles south-southeast of Perryville, Alaska at a depth of 17 miles, deeper than an earlier estimate.

Kodiak Police Sgt. Mike Sorter told early Wednesday that “No reports of any damage, No injuries were reported. Everything is nominal.”

This is really a truly basic spot to have earth tremors, and there have been half a dozen strong earthquakes in this area in the last century.

Watch the waves from the M7.8 Alaska earthquake roll across seismic stations in North America! #AlaskaEarthquake (THREAD) pic.twitter.com/GOcPFbduy7 — IRIS Earthquake Sci (@IRIS_EPO) July 22, 2020

IRIS (Incorporated Research Institutions for Seismology) is a university research consortium studying, among other things, earthquakes. As the tweet thread explains, you are looking at a ground motion visualization. If you throw a rock into the water, the ripples created at the spot where you threw the rock in are large. Then the ripples spread out from the center and get smaller and weaker the farther away they move. The same thing happens with the Earth, and that’s what you’re seeing here. Not all of the “waves” you see in the animation are strong enough to be felt by people on the surface of the Earth, but “sensitive seismic instruments” can pick up the movement.

Did Alaska earthquake trigger Tsunami warning?

yes, it triggered Tsunami Warning for a while but it was cancelled. Tsunami warning initially issued around 2:20 AM EST for South Alaska and the Alaskan Peninsula. About two hours later the Tsunami Warning was cancelled. It would appear the tsunami threat did not materialize as expected so the U.S. Tsunami Warning System cancelled the warning.

“We’ve canceled the (tsunami) advisories because it doesn’t look like it’s becoming a large wave or any larger,” National Tsunami Warning Center Director James Gridley said,

Wave cautioning alarms could be heard booming in recordings posted on social media as residents heeded warnings to evacuate.

the local high school opened for evacuees. Larry LeDoux, superintendent of the School said: “We’ve got a high school full of people,”. I’ve been passing out masks since the first siren sounded,”

“Everything’s as calm as can be. We’ve got probably 300, 400 people all wearing masks,” he added