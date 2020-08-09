How Powerful Earthquake struck in North Carolina at a magnitude of 5.1 since 1916

Powerful Earthquake struck in North Carolina at a magnitude of 5.1 since 1916. The quake hit at around 8:07am 100 miles north of Charlotte near to the town of Sparta, which is situated along North Carolina’s border with Virginia. Almost after 94 years, Earthquake struck at a magnitue of 5.1 which shakes North carolina along with Virginia border. Till yet, any kind of damage or injuries were not reported. As per the reports of North Carolina Geological Survey, It’s the strongest quake to shake the state since 1926 almost after 94 years later.

The U.S. Geographical Survey said the shake was the most grounded to shake the area since a magnitude 5.2 quake in 1916. Sunday’s earthquake, which struck at 8:07 a.m., was only focused only southeast of Sparta, North Carolina, around 100 miles north of Charlotte.

USGS release statement

The USGS says earthquake become damaging at an extent of 4.0 to 5.0, depending upon factors. A 5.3 magnitude is viewed as a moderate shake, the USGS says. The organization gave a green alarm, which means there is a low probability of losses and harm.

“According to the USGS database, the 5.1 magnitude earthquake near Sparta, NC this morning is the second strongest earthquake to occur in NC since 1900. The strongest was a 5.2 magntitude earthquake near Skyland, NC in February 1916.” National Weather Service Greenville tweeted

Sparta Mayor Wes Brinegar speaks how Powerful Earthquake struck in North Carolina at a magnitude of 5.1

Sparta Mayor Wes Brinegar said in an interview “It felt like a big locomotive going by and a big wave coming underneath the bed.”

“A big wave coming to lift you. … I’ve lived here my whole life and have never felt anything like that.” he further said

He explained how he had been woken up. He said that he was woken up by the quake.

“Good Morning Charlotte, we are sure most of you are awake because yes, that was an earthquake you felt. No local reports of damage or injuries but what a wake up call.” a tweet from Charlotte FF’s Association