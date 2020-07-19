‘Portland Mayor responds ‘A direct threat to our democracy’ after Trump says city lost control

Portland Mayor responds ‘A direct threat to our democracy’ after Trump says “a city lost control”. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said President Donald Trump hasn’t the idea or any clue about what’s happening in his city, even though the Trump administration’s strategies for the city “are abhorrent.”

Ted Wheeler said in responding to Trump’s Sunday morning tweet about Portland that “Well, the president has a complete misunderstanding of cause and effect, What’s happening here is, we have dozens, if not hundreds of federal troops descending upon our city. And what they’re doing is, they are sharply escalating the situation.”

“Their presence here is actually leading to more violence and more vandalism,” he continued. “And it’s not helping the situation at all. They’re not wanted here. We haven’t asked them here. In fact, we want them to leave.”

President Donald Trump said “We are trying to help Portland, not hurt it. Their leadership has, for months, lost control of the anarchists and agitators. They are missing in action. We must protect Federal property, AND OUR PEOPLE. These were not merely protesters, these are the real deal!”

What happened in Portland ?

Protesters broke into a building and set it on fire and started dumps fires late night Saturday in Oregon’s largest city, police said, as protesters that have been taking place since the death of George Floyd intensified for another night in Portland.

portland building set it on fire

Portland police responded on twitter “People have broken into the Portland Police Association office and lit the building on fire.Officers were able to put out the fire inside the PPA office and have restored order in the neighborhood there.”

What did Portland Mayor say about trump administration ?

Wheeler said he believes the Trump administration is breaking the law with its usage of a federal policing force in his city.

“The tactics that the Trump administration are using on the streets of Portland are abhorrent,” he said. “People are being literally scooped off the street into unmarked vans, rental cars, apparently. They are being denied probable cause and they’re denied due process.”