Peaky Blinders Season 6 coming: Release Date, Cast and all the official updates we have

Peaky blinders classic drama series created by Steven Knight tells the story of a street gang operating in Birmingham. the Irish Travelerfamily knows as gypsies that lead the Peaky blinder gang & the Shelbys. Peaky Blinders has a historical background and based on some real characters like Winston Churchill. There was an urban street gang named ‘Peaky Blinders’ in that part of England in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

Since it starts on September 12, 2013, the show has gained both critical and commercial success and is generally considered as one of the best gangster shows of all time. There is currently 5 Season of Peaky blinders available on Netflix each season have 6 episodes It has been nearly a year since season 5 concluded, and many us must be awaiting for The Peaky Blinders Season 6 update on the possible release date for 'Peaky Blinders' season 6.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 Release Date

Peaky blinder season 5 premiered on Aug last year on BBC One UK, following its release its has been internationally premiered on Netflix Oct 2019. Its been almost a year from last season and fans are waiting for the latest Peaky blinders season 6 which is going to release somewhere by Mid 2021, Almost every production house is affected by the current coronavirus pandemic as well as The Peaky Blinders Season.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 Cast

Nothing is gonna change in the Shelby family, since the death of John you might have see John’s son in the upcoming Peaky Blinders Season 6. In Season 5, Tommy Shelby said “I found the man I can’t defeat” so we are expecting some new faces in the Series but these will be main characters in Peaky Blinders Season 6 as well.

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby

Helen McCrory as Polly Gray

Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby

Sophie Rundle as Ada Shelby

Harry Kirton as FinnShelby

Natasha O’Keeffe as LizzieShelby

Kate Phillips as LindaShelby

Michael Gray

Peaky Blinders Season 6 Official updates

Anthony Byrne director and writer of The peaky blinder wrote in an Instagram post “We were so close to the start of filming Season 6. Months of hard work by our very talented, dedicated, and hardworking crew. Sets were built, costumes were made. Cameras and lenses tested. Locations were booked. All the prep was done. It’s a real shame not to be able to make it for you at this time. But I personally want to thank the crew that I’ve spent months working with and I want to send my love and support to them and everyone else. We are in this together.”

A special message from Cillian Murphy to the Peaky Blinders fans.

A special message from Cillian Murphy to the #PeakyBlinders community. pic.twitter.com/gthouWL6zO — Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) April 23, 2020