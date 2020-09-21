Overlord season 4 : Release date , Cast , Plot And Story

All information regarding Overlord season 4. The Japanese anime series overlord season 4 is coming, here we have all the information about the season date, story and the cast, As we all the series is based on a Japanese novel and have a different fan base. With a successful 3 seasons, the makers are coming up with the fourth season.

Are you a lover of this dark fantasy Japanese anime series Overlord? After that, please continue to your enthusiasm as we’ve got some wonderful news seeing it! After broadcasting three seasons of the animated series, Netflix Originals have suggested that there’s an enormous probability of broadcasting up Overlord Season 4. This black dream anime series relies on Kugane Maruyama’s comic series. All three seasons released up at the different years of 2015, 2017, and 2019. Many rumours are turning around the release of their future instalment. So, to clear all your doubts, we’ve cited some trustworthy info in the below sections, check out!

Release date of Overlord Season 4

The shooting for the fourth season of the series was postponed due to Pandemic Netflix hasn’t formally announced any detail about the official release date of Overlord Season 4. However, a few of the sources stage to July 2021. Hopefully, the manufacturers of this show will announce it from the moment. Stay tuned with Cychron to learn more info about the animated series.

Overlord Season 4 : Cast

Yumi Uchiyama as Maranello Fiora

Yumi Hara as Albedo

Sumire Uesaka as Shalltear Bloodfallon

Masayuki Kato as Demiurge

Chris Gerrero as Ainz Ooal Gown

Overlord Season 4 : Plot and Story

The last season 3 of Overlord covers the 10th and 12th volume of the Japanese novel, The fourth season will be based on the Novel 11th and 12th parts, which will get more interesting, and this season will reveal more Dark secrets of the series. This season will make the character Ainz more powerful. We will see how Ainz earns power and strength of the sorcerer kingdom.

The creative studio of Overlord has maintained the plot a mystery. But, according to the estimation, the storyline centres on Ainz. The coming streak might present his abilities in fighting the obstacles. Ainz is recorded inside a movie game and wasn’t able to escape it. Moreover, there, he manages to series himself a king. The plot of Overlord Season 4 will be very likely to move in a sense where Ainz finds his whole new universe.