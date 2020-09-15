Overlord Season 4: Cast, Plot, and Release Date Get All Information Here!

The Japanese Anime Series Overlord is coming back with the fourth season and here we will give you all information about Overlord Season 4. After three successful seasons on anime seriesOverlord, makers coming up with season 4.

As you all know that Anime series Overlord is based on a Japanese novel and have a different fan base. Overlord season 3 was released in October 2018 and fans love the show in good numbers.

Overload Season 4 Release Date-

The Overlord series makers were ready to shoot for the fourth season of the series but because of COVID-19 Pandemic, the series gets postponed, and now the Overlord season 4 will be released in 2021. Japanese Series Overlord has an amazing fan base. The makers didn’t announce the exact date of Overlord season 4 but it will be released in 2021.

Overlord Season 4 Story Plot-

The Overlord lasts three seasons cover the Japanese novel 10th and 12th volume so now the Overlord season 4 is based on the Novel 11th and 12th part where the story starts from the end of season three and makes Ainz character more powerful. The Overlord season 4 will show you how to Ainz earn power and strength of the Sorcerer Kingdom? As based on the novel the season four gets more interesting and reveals many dark secrets of the series.

Overlord Season 4 Cast-

In Overlord season 4 you will see the same voice and old characters of the series where they will start a new story and make overlord season 4 more amazing.

Maranello Fiora – Voiced by YumaUchiyama

Shalltear Bloodfallon – Voiced By SumireUesaka

Ainz Ooal Gown – Voiced by Chris Gerrero

Albedo – Voice By Yumi Hara

Demiurge – Voiced by Masayuki Kato

So, here is the full information about Japanese AnimeSeries Overlord season 4 and we’re sure that you get all updates here. The Overlord season 4 will start from 2021 and it will entertain you as well. For more latest updates stay with us.