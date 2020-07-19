Oregon state files a case against federal US government. The killing of George Floyd, There have been the protests in Portland against police brutality. Ellen Rosenblum, The US state of Oregon’s has filed a case against accusing it of unlawfully arresting the protesters. Federal officers came in unmarked vehicles and have appeared vigorously to take hold of protesters from the streets. Federal officers arrested many protesters unlawfully and said that they have to restore law and order in Portland.

But Chad Wolf, Homeland Security Secretary called the protesters that ” they are violent mob”

federal officers are brought back in action by President Donald Trump to take hold of the situation but they fired tear gas and less-lethal munitions into the crowds and arrested many protesters. These protests have been going on since George Floyd was killed by police.

Many people came supporting #blacklivesmatter after the killing of George Floyd

what does the case filed by Oregon state say?

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum requested to restrain the order for stopping agents from making any more arrests in the city. She requested from US Marshals Service, the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Protection Service, and US Customs and Border Protection. “These tactics must stop,” Ms. Rosenblum said in a statement. “They not only make it impossible for people to assert their First Amendment rights to protest peacefully, but they also create a more volatile situation on our streets.”

Federal officers have been accused of seizing protesters and driving away with them in unmarked vans

She further said “The federal administration has chosen Portland to use their scare tactics to stop our residents from protesting police brutality and from supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. Every American should be repulsed when they see this happening. If this can happen here in Portland, it can happen anywhere.”

Oregon Governor, Kate Brown also blamed Federal agents for “blatant abuse of power”.

Why Oregon State file a case?

Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB) telecasted the brutality of federal agents, unlawfully arresting protesters. Since on 14 July OPB reports, federal agents have been jumping out of unmarked vehicles throughout the city and grabbing protesters seemingly without cause.

OPB said in a statement that “Oregon has filed suit against several federal agencies for civil rights abuses, and prosecutors may pursue criminal charges against a federal officer who seriously injured a protester.”

According to OPB, federal officers have charged at most 13 people with crimes related to the protests so far.

Secretary of homeland security defended the agents by saying “emboldened the violent mob as it escalates violence day after day”.

Mr. Wolf blamed state that “Each night the violent anarchists destroy and desecrate property, including the federal courthouse, and attack the brave law enforcement officers protecting it. “The city of Portland has been under siege for 47 straight days,” he wrote.