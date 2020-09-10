One Punch Man Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Updates

– Advertisement –

One-punch man is a Japanese anime action, comedy, and superhero series written from the artist ONE. In tv version, both anime seasons are led at Shingo Natsume (season 1) and Chikara Sakurai (year 2). This series was remade by the Manga website in 2012. The story tells about the superhero called Saitama, who will fight with another person with only a single punch. Fans imagining concerning the official statement of season 3. The initial series first season was aired between October and December 2015. The next season was broadcasted between April and July 2019 in the Japanese and English languages.

Release Date

There’s not any official announcement of the fresh season of One-Punch Man. There might be a gap in the release of season 3. Since there are almost 4 years of difference between season 1 and season 2.

Cast

The season 3 largely is going to be a war involving the Heroes association and wicked, master institution. The new season might focus on figures include Gouri and Child Emperor. New pair of critters will be released. This story could be with complete action series and some combat scenes on screen. We may expect a new period to release in 2021 or subsequent months.

Plot

Saitama is a superhero that performs epic exploits for his enjoyment from city Z. His power is to beat any enemy with a single punch but he is bored with his unmatched power. Genos is just another superhero character in the show who takes revenge against the enemies who killed his own family and hometown. Saitama becomes a mentor to Genos and joins the hero association. At the final episode of season 1, Saitama destroys Pluton, who is king of the beneath world with only one punch. In the final episode of season 2, concludes with Saitama asking the other heroes in the association about their moving back to his flat.

