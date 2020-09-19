One Punch Man Season 3: Release Date, Cast, and Storyline Check Here

One Punch Man is a Japanese Anime Superhero franchise series that is created by the artist ONE. The previous seasons of the anime series One Punch Man are quite amazing and fans love them in good numbers. After the last seasons success the makers are coming back with season 3 where you see a different anime story that entertains you as well. Cychron give you all updates and information about the upcoming season of the One Punch Man Anime series and for this you have to read this full article.

Well, the Superhero series One Punch Man is directed by Shingo Natsume and written by Tomohiro Suzuki also, the Anime series is produced by Chinatsu Matsui andNobukuyi Hosoya. The anime series is quite cofounding and season 4 will be more amazing.

One Punch Man Season 3 Release Date-

The first season of the anime series One-Punch Man was released in October 2015 and now the season 3 is coming with some new suspense. The makers didn’t reveal any exact date for season 3 of the anime series but season 3 will expected in 2021. If we get any information about the exact release date for One Punch Man Season 3 then you will get updates here in Cychron.com

One Punch Man Season 3 Cast-

In anime series One Punch Man season 3 you will see the same old cast of previous season also, there are some new faces that join the series and make it more extreme. Here is the expected list of One Punch Man season 3 casts.

Makoto Furukawa as Saitama

Sawashiro Yuuichi as Mumen Rider

Kaito Ishikawa as Genos

Nobuo Tobita as Sitch

Ueda Youji as Bespectacled Worker

One Punch Man Season 3 Storyline-

Well, the makers didn’t reveal much about the One Punch Man Season 3 because makers are making season 3 is more anxious. So, there is no confirmation about the storyline of One Punch Man Season 3 but you all know that every season show come with some new comic characters which entertain you. In season 3 you will see some new characters that turn the story in a different way and come with new slapstick.

The anime series One Punch Man season 3 come with a new story and we’re sure you all are going to love it as well. According to you in season 3 of One Punch Man anime Series which character turns the story in a bad way and entertain you as well. So, for Season 3 of the anime series, you have to do wait but if we get any updates then we will inform you here.