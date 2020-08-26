Nokia 5.3 Specifications Price

Nokia 5.3 Specifications:On Tuesday, Nokia Launched New Phones in India: The company introduced with Nokia 5.3, Nokia 150 Nokia 125 and Nokia C3 in the country under the Nokia brand. Nokia has officially released the price and specifications of its upcoming smartphone Nokia 5.3 on their official website. In India, the price of Nokia 5.3 is starting from Rs 12,999.

It was launched on August 25 through a virtual event around 10 AM. This device will be powered by the Snapdragon 655 SoC and comes up with a quad-camera setup. In this article, we have listed the specifications of this smartphone as per the official announcement.

Those Customers who will purchase the Nokia 5.3 will receive benefits worth Rs. 4,000 from Jio on its Rs. 349 prepaid recharge plan. These benefits include a Rs. 2,000 instant cashback as well as Rs. 2,000 worth of vouchers from partners. The offer is applicable for both existing and new Jio subscribers.

The Nokia 5.3 was announced globally alongside the Nokia 1.3 and Nokia 8.3 5G in March. The global variant has a 128GB storage option that isn’t coming to India at the initial stage.

Nokia 5.3 Specifications

Here are the some of the best specifications of the Nokia 5.3.