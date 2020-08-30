Nia sharma won khatron ke khiladi made in India 2020

Nia sharma won khatron ke khiladi: On Sunday, Actor Nia Sharma won the trophy of Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India 2020. The Rohit Shetty hosted final stunt for last episode of the reality show. The big moment for the fans has finally arrived. The winner of the this season India’s much-loved stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, has finally been announced. Nia sharma lifts the trophy. She is young popular tv actor also.

Jasmin Bhasin and Karan Wahi had also been seen in the finals. The special edition, featuring champions of the past season of of Khatron Ke Khiladi, launched earlier this month after Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 wrapped up.

Nia Sharma had already seen participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8. The Naagin 4 actor had an interesting stint on the show. While she excelled in most tasks, challenges with water tested her courage. However, during the last week, she managed to fight her fear and excel in a water-based task.

Final Stunt for Nia sharma

Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made In India, hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty, featured the winners of the past seasons, which made for an interesting watch. The dangerous, jaw-dropping stunts shown in the show, which is its USP, garnered bumper television rating.

The stunt-reality show was filmed in India for the first time. Rohit Shetty got his own stunt team to plan some extensive tasks which was shot in Filmcity, Mumbai.