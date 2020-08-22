New feature of Arogya Setu App

Arogya Setu is the most downloaded contact tracing app in the world, with more than 15 crore users till now. Aarogya Setu has introduced a new feature that will enable organizations to get the health status of their employees or any other user without violating their data privacy, an official release said on Saturday. The new feature of Arogya Setu’s app known as ‘Open API service’ will help people, businesses, and economies to decrease the risk of transmitting the COVID-19 virus. This feature will be available for organizations and companies that are registered in India with more than 50 employees. Organizations can use it to query the Aarogya Setu application in real-time and get the health status of their employees or any other Aarogya Setu user, who have agreed on sharing their health status with that organization.

Arogya Setu’s new feature can help organizations a lot, without demanding personal information of users.

“In order to help businesses and economy to start functioning while being safe, the Open API Service enables organisations to check the status of Aarogya Setu and integrate it into its various Work from Home features,” the release by Ministry of Electronics and IT said. The Open API (application program interface) shall only provide the Aarogya Setu status and name of the Aarogya Setu users only if they allow so. No other personal data will be provided by API. Registration for the new service can be done at openapi.aarogyasetu.gov.in, it said.

“Since its launch, Aarogya Setu has continuously innovated and introduced more novel features like e-pass integration, QR Code scanning, sharing of Health status with family/known persons – all of which have been very effective in keeping India and Indians safe…,” the release added.