Netflix Update: Lucifer Season 5 Release Date, Check details

Lucifer Season 5 Release Date, Netflix’s fantasy crime drama series Lucifer is all set to return to our screens for its final Season 5 on August 21, 2020. Season 5, whose trailer was launched last month by the streaming giant. It will be divided into two parts of having eight episodes each.

This web series reveal around the character of Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) and the Devil who comes to Los angeles to take a break from his duties in Hell. He is the owner of a nightclub and also gets involved as a consultant to the LAPD, helping them crack murder cases for his entertainment.

Lucifer filled his journey with adventures and solving murder cases with LAPD female officer and fell in love together with LAPD. From fixing the situation to his return to Hell, it was a singular experience due to him. But Now, as his return is assured, we are expecting a few details in which God will make his appearance.

People love to watch this adventurous series and got huge popularity globally. Lucifer also has a superpower that he can read people's secret desires. As fans speculate the plot of the upcoming sequence based on the names of the episodes, here's everything we know about the fifth season so far.

Lucifer supporters will be satisfied to realize that the show’s central characters will repeat their jobs in Season 5, including Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar, and Lauren German as Detective Chloe Decker. Kevin Alejandro will return as Detective Dan Espinoza, Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen, Rachael Harris as Dr Linda Martin, and DB Woodside as Amenadiel.