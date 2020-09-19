Netflix Dragon’s Dogma Season 1 Review and All Information

Dragon Dogma Season 1 Review: Netflix is ​​putting out outstanding anime series one after another this year. He has done some very wonderful video game adaptations like anime, and one of those soon to be shown is Dogma of the Dragon. It is believed to be adapted from Capcom’s dark fantasy RPG. The anime consists of detailed character customization, some dynamic battles and a total of seven episodes. The anime genre is believed to be fantasy and animation.

The plot of the anime series is the same as in the game. He has a character who is full of motivation and has a strong drive, which can be seen as a plus compared to the emptiness and quietness of the game. The animation of the series can be considered very attractive. However, the quest to defeat the dragon is rather confusing and underdeveloped.

The plot of the 1st season of “Dogma of the Dragon”

More specifically, the story is about Ethan, a resurrected warrior. His heart has been stolen by the dragon and he intends to return it. He fights different demons along the way, in each episode, and with each battle he loses more and more humanity. The show has added a few new things, such as the backstory of Ethan and his wife Olivia.

While Olivia is a character to be appreciated, we hardly get to see her on the show due to her character’s purpose. The narrative in the anime can be appreciated too, but it looks awkward. The story also seems hasty as it hones in on the miners’ moments along the way and excludes areas like Everfall and Witchwood.

The side characters cannot be justified as they are presented just minutes before their death and the audience does not have enough time to appreciate them. The episodes are mostly separate stories, in some way without sufficient sequence.

The bulk of the episodes show Hannah’s (Ethan’s pawn) growing affection and protection for Ethan. To our great joy, their relationship is not romantically involved, which would be a little silly.

But plus as awesome as the epic RPG world of Dragon’s Dogma was, it wasn’t known for its writing and characters. In this anime series, they went to great lengths to make it as good as possible. The main obstacle is the length of the episodes, which is only about 25 minutes. Dragon Dogma would be much better if it weren’t. They could include a lot more human interaction with the Pawns in a different way. Relationships other than those on the battlefield may also develop.

Overall, the plot is visually striking during combat scenes. Epic battles are fabulously realized with great animation. Dragon Dogma reveals that although Ethan’s main goal was to kill the dragon, he is constantly distracted by other goals. Ethan and Hannah make a good team, both in battles and interacting with others along the way. How they react to these interactions with strangers is quite interesting, and Ethan’s attitudes change over the course of the anime.

Dogma of the Dragon Season 1 Essence

This wonderful animation from Netflix will give you a thrill filled with dark fantasy and epic battles. All seven episodes are depicted as the seven sins in the series. While there are flaws in the adaptation, one can hope to see it grow in the coming seasons.