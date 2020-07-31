Netflix confirms Money Heist to be released as final season. Money Heist (also known as La Casa De Papel) is The international Netflix phenomenon which will be back for its final season on Netflix. The series has broken many records with it holding the current record of being the most-viewed non-English title on Netflix. once again, the series crushed all records for season 4. Season 4 of Money Heist figured out how to pile on a mind blowing 65 million perspectives. It also reliably positioned in the top 10s in many countries including those outside Spain.

Netflix has renewed the uber-famous Spanish heist show Money Heist for a fifth season. It will also be the series’s last season. The streaming giant revealed the news on its official social media handles.

An image posted on the handles demonstrated a Salvador Dalí cover, broken, and lying on the ground. The caption read “Do you have your mask ready? You’re going to need it one last time 💰 #MoneyHeist Season 5, confirmed ✅.”

Money Heist Part 5 is going to be 10-episode season. Talking about the final season, showrunner Álex Pina said, “We have spent almost a year thinking about how to destroy the band. How to put the Professor on the ropes? How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters? The result is the fifth season of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season.”

