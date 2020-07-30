NASA Successfully launches new rover, Perseverance to search signs of old life. The greatest, most modern Mars rover ever assembled which is a car size vehicle bristling with drills, lasers cameras and receivers that was launched for the red planet on July 30 as a major aspect of a driven, long-extend venture to take the primary Martian stone examples back to Earth to be analysed for proof of old life i.e ancient life.

NASA’s Perseverance rode a strong Atlas V rocket into a clear morning sky on the planet’s third and final Mars launch of the summer.

China and the United Arab Emirates got a headstart a week ago, yet every one of the three missions should arrive at their goal in February following the journey of seven months and 300 million miles (480 million kilometers).

Perseverance is packed with seven scientific instruments to find out the Martian scene and evaluate whether the planet was ever able to sustain life. The six-wheel rover is also conveying a small helicopter, dubbed Ingenuity, to perform experimental test flights in Mars’ thin atmosphere, which, if successful, would mark a milestone in powered flight.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said Monday that ‘For the first time ever, we’re going to fly a helicopter on another planet,” he also added that “future missions to other worlds could use similar helicopters as airborne scouts.”

The Perseverance rover propelled abroad an Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. Ordinarily, crowds assemble along sea shores close to Cape Canaveral to observe NASA launches, but since of the coronavirus pandemic, the agency urged space fans to remain at home and participate virtually, instead.

NASA’s science mission chief, Thomas Zurbuchen said “Oh, I loved it, punching a hole in the sky, right? Getting off the cosmic shore of our Earth, wading out there in the cosmic ocean,” he said. “Every time, it gets me.”

“There’s a reason we call the robot Perseverance. Because going to Mars is hard,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said just before liftoff. “It is always hard. It’s never been easy. In this case, it’s harder than ever before because we’re doing it in the midst of a pandemic.”

The U.S., the main nation to securely put a spacecraft on Mars, is looking for its ninth successful arriving on the planet, which has end up being the Bermuda Triangle of space investigation, with the greater part of the world’s missions there catching fire, smashing or in any case finishing off with disappointment.

China is sending both a wanderer an orbiter.

The UAE, a newcomer to space, has an orbiter on the way.