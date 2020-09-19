Nanny: Assassin Queen Ending Explained

Nanny reviews: killer queen Since the first nanny movie was a hit, Netflix was going to make a sequel. McGee and his writers left enough plot threads open for them to get to the story easily. Brian Duffield and his reassurance lend a pragmatic character to the script, balancing the typical silliness of the McGee project. Babysitter: The Assassin Queen is still an entertaining bloody festival with stereotypical characters.

Plot

In Babysitter: The Killer Queen, Cole (Judah Lewis) states to his parents (Leslie Bibb and Ken Marino) that he no longer needs a nanny, indicating that he is finally ready to grow up. But, as is often the case, growing up is not what he hoped for. Cole told everyone what happened that bloody night, from his parents to other students at school, to a psychologist who was educated at Cornell, who for some reason is also a school nurse, but no one believes him. His parents think he is mistaken and want to send him to a psychiatric academy, and the only offer the consultant offers is “get some.”

Melanie (Emily Aline Lind) is the only person who treats him normally. Cole has been in love with her since at least that night, if not longer. So when Melanie asks him to go with her for a weekend vacation by the lake, he agrees after some hesitation. They take her father’s muscle car and drive there with her three friends, Jimmy, Diego and Boom Boom. When night falls and the five of them start playing the two-minute version of the 7 Minutes in Heaven game with cards, a long-awaited dramatic shift in storytelling ensues.

Melanie cuts Boom Boom’s throat with a huge fish hook and explains to Cole that she and her two remaining friends made the same deal as the Satanic blood cult members from the first movie. Cole watches as all four very dead members of this cult, Max (Robbie Amell), Allison (Bella Thorne), Sonya (Hana Mae Lee), and John (Andrew Bachelor), return. The cult still requires Cole’s blood to complete the ritual. Pandemonium ensues as Cole has to be resourceful to get through the night again. But this time he’s not alone, and he has Phoebe (Jenna Ortega), a newcomer to his class with a mysterious past.

END Nanny: The Assassin Queen