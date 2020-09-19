My Hero Academia Season 5: All the Details You Should Know About

My Hero Academy Season 5: My Hero Academy, originally a Japanese superhero manga, was adapted as an anime television series by Bones. It was previously published in Weekly Shohen Jump, written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi. It was also published in English by Viz Media on Netflix… The TV anime series was directed by Kenji Nagasaki, Mosahiro Mukai and Tomo Obuko.

The series was produced by Wakana Okamura, Kazumasa Sanjoba, Koji Nagai, Hirokazu Hara and others. The anime series was also dubbed in English and was released on the Toonami Show for Adult Swim.

The story is said to have genres of fantasy, adventure, and superhero. It was inspired by other superhero comics. Anime is best known and critically acclaimed for its high quality animation. The plot is set in a world where the human population has quirks. These quirks are nothing more than the ability to develop superpowers in a person. These supernatural abilities created two main categories of the population, namely; “Villains” (who use their Quirks for personal gain and atrocities) and “heroes” (who oppose villains and keep the peace in people’s daily lives). About 20% of the world’s population has no Quirks. The story revolves around a boy bored without a Quirk, Izuku Midoriya. However, he wants to be a hero. The boy meets Japan’s greatest hero Almighty, who recognizes Izuku’s potential and decides to share his quirk with him. Almighty also helps Izuku enter the very prestigious U. A High School, which teaches heroes.

My Hero Academia Update:

The fourth season of the anime ended with tense anticipation, and fans couldn’t help but wonder about the next season. So here’s a piece of news that might convince fans as the anime is officially updating for next season. The official statement is found in Weekly Shonen Jump’s 2020 issue 18 magazine. Next season was expected to end sooner or later because the anime has received a lot of love, support and high ratings from viewers.

My Hero Academia Season 5: Release Date & Production Details

It was confirmed that production for the fifth season began as soon as the fourth season of the anime stopped airing. Licensing company Funimation has officially announced that work on the fifth season has already begun in Japan. It was also announced that the composers have begun recording the anime soundtrack. The fans need to be patient as the production team is still lacking. The exact release date for Season 5 is unknown, but we can expect the anime to premiere in 2021. It will also be released in the US shortly thereafter.

What can fans expect from next season of My Hero Academia?

The anime is said to focus on the collaborative training arc. We also have a chance to witness Bokugo’s transformation and how the heroes dealt with a terrifying and strange villain in Season 5. In addition, the story of the fifth season of My Hero Academia does not say anything else. We will keep you updated and do not miss anything new, stay tuned.