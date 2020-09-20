Money Heist Season 5 : What’s next ? What we can expect ?

Money heist is one of the most celebrated television series across the globe. The cast of Netflix series Money heist has returned to the sets to shoot its 5th and Final Season. After Pedro Alonso aka Berlin was snapped filming portion with new cast member Patrick Criado, Úrsula Corberó, who plays the role of Tokyo, has also announced that she joined the shoot. The 4th season of Money heist got an unbelievable 65 Million views. The shooting of Money heist 5 begins.

Similarly, the professor also shared a post on his Instagram regarding the shooting of Money heist season 5.

Money Heist Season 5 : Release Date

On March 15, Netflix ceased the production home of the vast majority of its first internet series for approximately fourteen days by their recent circumstances COVID19 PANDEMIC. The show has continued its production again, with loads of BTS photos accessible online.

Release dates are not yet announced. Sources say that season 5 will be the final season, and it will conclude the series. So, the most awaited season 5, will most probably hit the screens by 2021.

Money Heist Season 5: Cast

Ursula Corero as Tokio

Alvaro Morte as Profesor

Itziar Ituno as Raquel Murillo

Pedro Alonso as Berlin

Miguel Herran as Rio

Jaime Lorente as Denver

Esther Acebo as Monica Gaztambide

Enrique Arce as Arturo Roman

Darko Peric as Helsinki

Alba Flores as Nairobi

Rodrigo De La Serna as Palermo

Berlin Returns ?

To the most shocking surprise for the audience is that Berlin is also returning in the new season.

What we can expect from Money Heist Season 5 ?

Our Prediction on money heist season 5 so as you guys know Money heist season 4 has been out and it has been a next successful part for them. Money heist if you guys don’t know it was officially a show that failed in the Europe and Netflix bought it and become the number one trending show across the world, Everybody in every part of the world loves money heist and it just continues to do their best as you guys know again money heist left us on a cliffhanger. Which was the inspector got killed well professor Todd inspector got killed and we wonder what Professor is gonna do how he’s gonna get out of the tree how he’s gonna escape the police and as you guys know the season part 4 started with the gang in trouble you know the girl was got shot and she’s bleeding out. They had to perform a serious surgery which Tokyo had to do herself with the help of some other person from the gang and they eventually got a stitch of what later on she died in the show by the security guard of the bank who one of the gang members helped him to be freed. which he later regret but my predictions for Season 5 are that as you guys know let me tell you about ending part 4 first. The inspector knew the inspector is a Lisa, She betrayed the police first she went on the news and she tells that Hey this is the truth we tortured Rio we buried him alive and also the police first killed that girl they set it to kill that girl which is one of the gang members who got killed in the bank ice so now the police is after the professor but what you guys need to know is that she will not kill the professor. what she is trying to do now is clear her name to be somebody good or either she want to take down the professor but she is not gonna kill him right away, we dont think she is gonna kill the professor she want to take either control the ice and eliminated ice and the police will say hey this girl stopped this big bank ice we got to forgive her and all those stuff or she want to get revenge on the police but as you guys seen the first part on the second part that inspector became on the professor’s side which is now professor’s wife so you might never know at least am i betray the police force and come to the professor’s side, but to be honest i don’t see how the professor needs any help right now i mean he kind of got things under control he got his wife into the bank after he did that clever plan which she go into court and and thinking that all and you know professor always come up with some unpredictable plans and thats what he did for this part again and i don’t see how this lady can help the professor right now but to be honest i don’t think the professor’s even gonna think about killing her because

a) she’s a woman

b) professor has a soft side for a woman

c) She is also pregnant

so he’s gonna think about that even though the professor comes up with all these cruel plans he has a soft side to him if you guys watch throughout the season that’s why the team professor will not kill this lady but for Season 5 i can see that this lady is gonna help professor in some ways our professor is gonna help either way but she wants something from the professor. But she might say to clear her name off the air right now, I want to be free.

Money Heist Part 5 is going to be 10-episode season. Talking about the final season, showrunner Álex Pina said, “We have spent almost a year thinking about how to destroy the band. How to put the Professor on the ropes? How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters? The result is the fifth season of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season.”